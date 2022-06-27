Healthcare Pros
Health department warns visitors to stay out of Lee Lake due to algal bloom

A picture of an algal bloom
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT
NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health warns visitors to stay out of Lee Lake due to a harmful algal bloom.

The blue-green algae may produce toxins that can cause rashes and other illnesses.

Visitors should also keep their pets out of the water.

“Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur,” a release said.

Activities like kayaking, canoeing and fishing can continue as long as proper precautions are taken to avoid the water. Regarding fishing, the health department says the fish filets need to be correctly cleaned and brought to temperature.

“The Piedmont Health District is collaborating with the Department of Environmental Quality, who will conduct follow-up sampling,” said David Waldrep, environmental health manager senior, Piedmont Health District. “We also are working with the Department of Wildlife Resources to coordinate announcements, post signs, and to inform visitors of Lee Lake of the bloom so they may take care to avoid contact with the water.”

Advisories will be lifted when two water samples taken 10 days apart show proper cyanobacteria cell concentrations and toxin levels safe for swimming.

