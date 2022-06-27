Healthcare Pros
Goochland County holds active shooter training

An active shooter training, otherwise known as Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training, was held at Goochland Middle-High Complex on Sunday.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -An active shooter training, otherwise known as Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training, was held at Goochland Middle-High Complex on Sunday. The training was a collaboration between Goochland County Public Schools, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue.

Over 60 people participated in the active shooter training. People from the community helped out by role-playing as gunshot victims. Crews didn’t let the public go inside the complex in order to keep their tactics secret.

“I believe they’ll work through 3 scenarios today one being a little simpler and then they’ll grow upon that with the last scenario being quite real,” said Jeremy Raley Superintendent of Goochland County Public Schools.

The class was run by the Virginia EMS Training Group and lasted all weekend. Sunday’s training lasted for several hours.

“Today’s class focuses on the active threat type of environment as well as providing emergency care to the injuries,” explained Eddie Ferguson Fire Rescue Chief.

The training was a way to make sure emergency personnel are ready to respond quickly and efficiently should an active shooter threat ever happen. With an uptick in mass shootings, and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left over a dozen kids and staff dead, Goochland wants to be prepared for any situation.

“We always try to be proactive in our training and all of our strategies are working to ensure that we never have to deal with a tragedy and a crisis in our school system,” Raley said.

Goochland County says they usually try to do these trainings every couple of years at the school complex and to keep emergency personnel up to date on tactics.

