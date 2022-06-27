Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.(Government of Yukon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gold miners discovered a rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth in the territory of Yukon.

The Yukon government said the baby is female and likely died during the ice age, more than 30,000 years ago.

The government says a partial mammoth calf was found in 1948 in Alaska, but this is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths, who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago.

As an adult, it could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course
Dulce Gomez, 16, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’
Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something in the area to call...
One man dead, woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Wienermobile will be in Richmond from June 29-July 2.
Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond from June 29-July 2
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca...
WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment