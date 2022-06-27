Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’

Healthcare Pros
Dulce Gomez, 16, went missing the afternoon of June 25
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for 16-year-old Dulce Gomez, who went missing on the afternoon of June 25.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 3500 Block of Meadowdale Blvd. Police say she was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex.

Gomez’s adult sister has received communication from her that suggests that she is gone against her will.

Gomez is a Hispanic female standing at about 5 feet 1 inch tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt, and sandals.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app

