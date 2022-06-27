Healthcare Pros
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with a dump truck.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says initial reports are that some people were injured when the Southwest Chief struck the dump truck at 1:42 p.m. Monday near Mendon.

She says 243 people were on the train.

Mendon is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

A spokesman at University Hospital in Columbia said three people were arriving from the scene but information on their conditions was not available.

Social media posts from the scene show several cars on their sides.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says eight cars derailed.

