Amber Alert issued for 2 young children missing in Idaho, believed in danger

(Gray News) - Authorities are looking for two babies who are believed to have been kidnapped from an Idaho home and be in immediate danger.

Police said 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were taken from a home in Nampa, Idaho, Monday morning.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is the suspect in the kidnapping.

Martinez is a 5-foot, 3-inch tall woman, weighing 165 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also looking for a 2003 blue Honda Pilot in connection with this Amber Alert. No plate information is available.

Sapphira, a girl, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has a white patch scar under her armpit.

Malik, a boy, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of his neck and a birthmark on center of his chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is a suspect in the disappearance of two children from Nampa, Idaho. (Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.