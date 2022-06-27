Adoptions at RACC $4 this weekend
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are considering adopting a new four-legged friend, this weekend might be the time to do it!
Richmond Animal Care and Control said its shelter is full
RACC will have $4 adoptions this weekend for the Fourth of July.
The $4 adoptions will be Saturday, July 2, from 12-5 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, from 12-4 p.m.
