2022 Richmond Roadrunners Women’s Professional Basketball schedule

Richmond Road Runners 2022 roster
Richmond Road Runners 2022 roster
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Roadrunners Women’s Professional Basketball team released their upcoming 2022 WABA season schedule.

The season starts July 9 at home vs. Greensboro Kaos. Head coach Barvenia Wooten hopes to improve their 6-3 record and make it to the playoffs again.

Richmond Roadrunners Women’s Professional Basketball 2022 WABA Game Schedule
Richmond Roadrunners Women's Professional Basketball 2022 WABA Game Schedule

The Richmond Roadrunners is a women’s semi-pro basketball team that prepares young athletes for the possibility of playing professionally in the WNBA or overseas.

The team is looking for sponsorship to help with costs like uniforms and travel.

VUU player, former coach helping women go pro

