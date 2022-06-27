10 famous actresses from Virginia

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Sandra Bullock

Born: Arlington, Virginia, USA (July 26, 1964)

Known for: Producer in “The Proposal” (2009) Ryan Stone in “Gravity” (2013) Producer in “Miss Congeniality” (2000)



Taryn Manning

Born: Falls Church, Virginia, USA (Nov. 6, 1978)

Known for: Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019) Nola in “Hustle & Flow” (2005) Janeane in “8 Mile” (2002)



Constance Wu

Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (March 22, 1982)

Known for: Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) Destiny in “Hustlers” (2019) Jessica Huang in “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015-2020)





Shirley MacLaine

Born: Richmond, Virginia, USA (April 24, 1934)

Known for: Aurora Greenway in “Terms of Endearment” (1983) Fran Kubelik in “The Apartment” (1960) Ouiser Boudreaux in “Steel Magnolias” (1989)



Camila Mendes

Born: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA (June 29, 1994)

Known for: Veronica Lodge / Veronica Gekko / Teen Hermione Gomez in “Riverdale” (2017-2021) Tala in “Palm Springs” (2020) Katie in “Dangerous Lies” (2020)



Mackenzie Phillips

Born: Alexandria, Virginia, USA (Nov. 10, 1959)

Known for: Carol in “American Graffiti” (1973) Molly Phillips in “So Weird” (1999-2001) Julie Cooper / Julie Cooper Horvath in “One Day at a Time” (1975-1983)



Emmy Raver-Lampman

Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (Sept. 5, 1988)

Known for: Allison Hargreeves / Allison in “The Umbrella Academy” (2019-2022) Molly Tillerman / Fista Puffs in “Central Park” (2021) Mira Jones in “Blacklight” (2022)







Wanda Sykes

Born: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA (March 7, 1964)

Known for: Ruby in “Monster-in-Law” (2005) Granny in “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012) Dr. Karl in “Bad Moms” (2016)



Veanne Cox

Born: Norfolk, Virginia, USA (Jan. 19, 1963)

Known for: Miranda Margulies in “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) Theresa Dallavale in “Erin Brockovich” (2000 Melanie Corman in “Two Weeks Notice” (2002)



Hilarie Burton

Born: Sterling, Virginia, USA (July 1, 1982)

Known for: Peyton Sawyer / Peyton Scott in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2009) Deborah Owens in “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008) Josie Mayfield in “Surprised by Love” (201



