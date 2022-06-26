Healthcare Pros
WWII Warbirds flying over Richmond July 9 & 10

Boeing PT-17 Stearman
Boeing PT-17 Stearman(John Lackey | Capital Wing)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Capital Wings of the Commemorative Air Force and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are teaming up to bring a Warbird showcase to Richmond.

Warbirds scheduled to appear are a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. Attendees can buy a warbird ride starting at $50 for an “Inflation Buster” experience in the Stinson L-5 with a quick flight around the airport.

North American B-25 Panchito
North American B-25 Panchito(Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation)

Advance tickets for any warbird can be bought here. Any seats not sold in advance can be purchased on site.

1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman
1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman(John Lackey: Capital Wing)

The world’s only flying Fuji LM-1 and a Christian Eagle sport bi-plane will also be there.

1930s-era Ford Model A cars will also be on display. The Capital Wing will have a B-26 machine gun turret on-site that kids can climb inside. A food truck will be on-site as well.

The warbirds event is July 9 through 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hanover County Municipal Airport on 9500 Sliding Hill Rd in Ashland. There are no parking or entrance fees.

