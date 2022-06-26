Senior Alert canceled after 62-year-old woman out of Alexandria found safe

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Holmes was found safe.

EARLIER STORY: Jennifer Holmes, 62 of Alexandria, was reported missing Saturday night.

According to the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Alexandria City Police Department, Holmes stands at five-feet-seven inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair in a ponytail.

Holmes suffers from a cognitive impairment, raising the threat from her disappearance to her health and safety.

Holmes was last reported seen around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria. She may have been wearing a white t-shirt (Bell Family Reunion), blue sweat pants with a red stripe down the side, and carrying a brown purse.

It is believed she is traveling on foot in an undetermined direction.

Contact 703-746-4444 with information.

