Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson, police in Longmont said.

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”

The building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.

Life Choices is a “Christ-centered ministry” that offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression, according to its website.

Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned “by this frightening act of vandalism.” The attack, she said, affects people who need support, such as pregnancy tests, parenting classes and financial assistance, the Times-Call reported.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video and forward any relevant video to police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopewell Police say two teens were found dead on railroad tracks Friday night.
Police find teens dead on train tracks in Hopewell
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Benjamin Nicholas Canning
Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI
Dulce Gomez, 15, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Goochland Active Shooter Training
Goochland County holds active shooter training
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Russia targets the Ukrainian capital with a series of missile attacks, as leaders of the G7...
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as G7 meets