Police investigate after shooting injures man in Hopewell

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man early Saturday morning.

On June 25, just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired and began canvassing the area.

While canvassing, officers learned a man went to John Randolph Medical Center with gunshot-related injuries. Police expect him to recover from his injuries.

Officials located the area where the shooting took place and are continuing their investigation.

There is no information on potential offenders at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

