One man dead, woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman is severely injured after a shooting Saturday evening.

On June 25, around 7:30 p.m., Petersburg Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Savage Street on reports of two people shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman who had been shot multiple times. Both were taken to the hospital; one of the two was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Keon Lewis of Richmond, did not survive.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something in the area to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.