Independence Day events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 246th anniversary of the United States of America officially gaining independence from Great Britain, also known as Independence Day or the Fourth of July, is just around the corner. Here’s our list of events in central Virginia celebrating the 4th.

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier are bringing it back to the 1700s this Independence Day with living, music, period-accurate games and tours of actual Civil War Battlefields.

Attendees will get the chance to meet Patrick Henry, played by Charles Wissinger, and hear Henry’s famous “Liberty or Death” speech.

Visitors can also get the chance to tour the Breakthrough Battlefield, which on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond. Seven days later, the surrender at Appomattox secured Union victory. Living historians acting as Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers will share why they fought and explain the equipment and life of the men during the war for independence and the American Civil War.

The park is also offering period-accurate baseball demonstrations and other games.

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily admission. The event will take place on Monday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pamplin Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Rd in Petersburg.

For more information, click/tap here or call the park at 804-861-2408.

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is hosting its free Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks, and a kids zone.

The KOS Band will be performing at 6:15 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds at 10300 Courthouse Rd. Fireworks begin at dark. All event traffic must enter on Krause Road.

For more information, click/tap here.

See the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on Reading Fighting Phils at The Diamond on the Fourth of July with a fireworks display following the game.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Click/tap here for tickets.

One of central Virginia’s favorite amusement parks is hosting its very own fireworks display in the park at 9 p.m.

The parks say the fireworks can best be seen in Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower, or in Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will have free admission all day on July 4 as part of its CarMax Free Fourth of July.

“We are excited to partner with CarMax and invite the community to enjoy all the Garden has to offer,” said Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s President and CEO. “One of our core values is hospitality and we look forward to celebrating this special day by offering a place for all to relax and reconnect with nature.”

The free admission includes David Rogers’ Big Bugs and M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! exhibits. There will also be food available for purchase.

