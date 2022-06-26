FORECAST: A Nice Finish to the Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another beautiful day ahead today with lots of sunshine and only slightly more humid than yesterday.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, hot but only slightly more humid. Highs near 90. There is a slight chance of an evening shower or storm, mainly west of I-95. That evening rain chance is 20%. Partly to mostly cloudy warm and more humid overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Monday: Humid with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely. A few showers possible in the morning but the best chance will arrive in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Clouds early with a slight chance of a morning shower. Otherwise, becoming partly then mostly sunny and notably less humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80° (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.