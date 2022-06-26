Healthcare Pros
Eight shot, two in critical condition after shooting in Pittsylvania County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA, Co. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies say the 911 Center in Pittsylvania County received a call in reference to multiple gunshot victims. Rescue and law enforcement responded to the 1200 block of Kerns Church Road in the Sutherlin community.

Deputies found eight gunshot victims; two are in critical condition. The remaining six have non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to investigators.

Officials estimate more than 100 people were at a party/gathering when the shooting occurred.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators say a motive for the shootings has not been established.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement office.

