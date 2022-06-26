Capitol Square closes Saturday evening due to ‘vandalism’
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Square in Richmond closed Saturday evening following an act of apparent vandalism.
According to the Virginia Department of General Services, someone wrote on the bell tower and surrounding area. The bell tower is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Most vandalism included profanity, but one phrase clearly reads: “My body, my choice,” an apparent reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade.
24 hours prior, a fence was added to Capitol grounds to keep people off the property.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.