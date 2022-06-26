Healthcare Pros
Capitol Square closes Saturday evening due to ‘vandalism’

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Square in Richmond closed Saturday evening following an act of apparent vandalism.

According to the Virginia Department of General Services, someone wrote on the bell tower and surrounding area. The bell tower is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Most vandalism included profanity, but one phrase clearly reads: “My body, my choice,” an apparent reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade.

24 hours prior, a fence was added to Capitol grounds to keep people off the property.

