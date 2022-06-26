Capitol Square closes Saturday evening due to ‘vandalism’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Square in Richmond closed Saturday evening following an act of apparent vandalism.

DGS closed Capitol Square Saturday following an incident of vandalism. These pictures show the vandalism near and on the Bell Tower, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. We blacked out vulgar language before posting. pic.twitter.com/r4htA0N52W — VA General Services (@DGSvirginia) June 25, 2022

According to the Virginia Department of General Services, someone wrote on the bell tower and surrounding area. The bell tower is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Most vandalism included profanity, but one phrase clearly reads: “My body, my choice,” an apparent reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade.

24 hours prior, a fence was added to Capitol grounds to keep people off the property.

