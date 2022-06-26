Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of property damage and vandalism hit the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded around 10:40 a.m. Saturday to 3701 Old Forest Road for a report of property damage and found the building spray-painted with graffiti. Multiple windows were also broken.

Video footage from security cameras shows the masked group of people carrying out the acts.

Contact 434-941-9937 with information.

