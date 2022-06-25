Healthcare Pros
Youngkin vows to ‘protect life’ as Supreme Court overturns right to abortion

‘I’m proud to be a pro-life governor’
Protesters gathered outside the state Capitol in Richmond on Friday, hours after the Supreme...
Protesters gathered outside the state Capitol in Richmond on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court ruled it would overturn abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.(Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw, Kate Masters and Rahul Chowdhry Sharma
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gov. Glenn Youngkin applauded Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision abolishing the constitutional right to an abortion and said Virginia Republicans will get to work on legislation “protecting the life of unborn children” by potentially banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

“The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states,” Youngkin said in a statement released roughly an hour after the court handed down the seismic ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. “I’m proud to be a pro-life governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions.”

The ruling, which gives states new power to restrict and regulate abortion, has no immediate impact in Virginia, where abortion remains legal largely because pro-choice Democrats have controlled the governor’s mansion for most of the last decade and currently hold a narrow majority in the state Senate. But it will undoubtedly make abortion rights a top issue in a politically divided state, where Republicans won the upper hand in last year’s elections and could potentially take full control of the statehouse in 2023.

Democrats and abortion-rights supporters reacted to the court ruling with horror, calling it a devastating blow to a fundamental right women have had for 50 years.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

