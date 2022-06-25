West Broad Village hosts free ‘Movies Under the Stars’ this July

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - West Broad Village is hosting free Movies Under the Stars with family-friendly movies every Friday in July.

During each movie screening, there will be a red carpet and a 360 Video Photo Booth.

Public seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and VIP premier seating is available to anyone with a receipt from West Broad Village restaurants and stores also on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests also receive complimentary popcorn after following the West Broad Village’s social media.

Each movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

  • July 8- Mary Poppins
  • July 15-101 Dalmatians
    • West Broad Village is partnering with Vet Fund, an animal care organization, for the screening of this film. The first 40 guests who make any donation onsite will be invited to the premier VIP seating area and enjoy free popcorn and small goodies.
  • July 22-Lion King
  • July 29- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

