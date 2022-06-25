Virginians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Political leaders and activists aren’t the only groups at odds following the Supreme Court’s decision. Americans from all walks of life have strong opinions both for and against the ruling.

“I was just surprised and shocked and genuinely disturbed,” Zuhra Abbamin said. “I think it’s just ridiculous that someone can look at someone else and say you’re going to have that baby.”

“I know it’s a really hard decision, but again, just killing an innocent person is never OK with me,” Nora Carlucci said in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling. “I’m really excited for it to be overturned.”

Carlucci believes the Dobbs decision is not only the right step, it can be taken several steps further. Though she admits others getting an abortion doesn’t affect her.

“It’s just caring for other people and empathy for other people, even though it doesn’t affect my life directly,” Carlucci said. “I am passionately pro-life, and I’m against abortion in all circumstances.”

But there were also many who Tara Weathersbee says the government has no business in the personal health choices of women.

“I see women that have health conditions that may kill them. And they tell them that their heart may not be healthy enough, they’re considered high risk, so you’re going to tell the woman they’re going to die just so they can have a baby - it’s just wrong,” Weathersbee said. “I just worry that it’s just going to be a stepping stone to many other rights being taken away from people. It will set this country back 50 years and then some.”

But mothers like Anne Tomarro believe abortion should’ve never been a federal issue, to begin with.

“It’s going to go back to the states where it belongs, and I think that’s a good thing,” Tomarro said.

Tommaro also believes that there are some exceptions

“I think in instances of rape or incest or something horrible like that, there’s a fine line there, I really do. And I am very firm on that I really do; I think those exceptions have to be kept in place,” Tommarro said.

Despite the disagreements, many on both sides agreed more funding and services are needed for babies born into economically challenging situations - that in addition to more funding for childcare, foster care, and maternity leave.

