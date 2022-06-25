Healthcare Pros
VDOT to host public meeting for Staples Mill Road improvements

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a virtual meeting to continue public discussions on how to best address the transportation needs and improvements on Staples Mill Road and other key streets near the Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station.

The department last held a virtual meeting earlier this year on The Staples Mill Road (Route 33) Small Area Plan.

The plan will evaluate automobile, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian conditions along Staples Mill Road and streets near the Amtrak Station. It will also assess future travel projections, development patterns, and a concept developed by Henrico County and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). The study will help find multimodal solutions to address goals and objectives and test their application and relevance through community input.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. It will consist of a presentation from 6-7 p.m. and a Q&A portion from 7-7:30 p.m.

VDOT says anyone wishing to attend must pre-register using the link provided here. Meeting materials can also be found here.

