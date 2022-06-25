Healthcare Pros
Saturday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Summer day

Moderate to Low humidity this afternoon and tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A pleasant summer weekend with humidity held in check. Next rain chance comes on Monday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Humidity dips to pleasant levels this afternoon

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 80s. Humidity dips to pleasant levels in the afternoon.

Monday: Humid with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely. Could start in morning but best chance in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%). Rain totals of 1/2 to 1 inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers. Drier with low humidity in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90

