Police find teens dead on train tracks in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after two teens were found dead Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of Elm St. and Arlington Rd. around 10:27 P.M.
Upon arrival, officers located two males lying on railroad tracks with several gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg, and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell.
Police have not released information on a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations unit at (804) 541-2284.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.