Police find teens dead on train tracks in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after two teens were found dead Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of Elm St. and Arlington Rd. around 10:27 P.M.

Upon arrival, officers located two males lying on railroad tracks with several gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg, and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

