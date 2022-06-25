Healthcare Pros
NBC12 takes home numerous awards; GM receives distinguished honor

The NBC12 news and marketing teams won three Virginia Association of Broadcaster awards and...
The NBC12 news and marketing teams won three Virginia Association of Broadcaster awards and three Promax Awards gold trophies this week.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NBC12 news and marketing teams won three Virginia Association of Broadcaster awards and three Promax Awards gold trophies this week.

The NBC12 news team won ‘Best Station Promotion’ and ‘Best Public Service/Community Event’ at the 85th Annual Virginia Association of Broadcasters Summer Convention in Virginia Beach.

General Manager Kym Grinnage was also awarded the C. T. Lucy Distinguished Service Award at the convention. This award honors a broadcaster who spent a significant part of their career at one or more Virginia broadcasting properties and has been a leader in the broadcast industry in Virginia, an active participant in the VAB and involved in the community or political service.

The NBC12 marketing team also secured three gold trophies at the Promax Awards in Las Vegas - which is the world’s top prize for outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design.

