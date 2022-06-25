Hundreds march in Richmond after SCOTUS overturns Roe V. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Square closed early Friday evening as two protests started in downtown Richmond, just a block away from each other.

Just before 6 p.m. dozens of people gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse on Broad St. with megaphones and signs, all in opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade.

One of those protestors was Susanna Gibson, a Richmond mother, who said the ruling now has her concerned with what the future could hold for her daughter.

“I am just really truly deeply saddened,” Gibson said. “I think it’s not only a step backward but I think it’s really largely saying something in how our society views women.”

The first group of protestors then marched down Broad St. and later turned back around and rallied at City Hall.

Richmond Police were at City Hall directing one lane of traffic on Broad St. as protestors practiced their first amendment right.

Just minutes after the first group of protestors left the courthouse, another group along with members of Planned Parenthood showed up to have a rally of their own.

Lucy Hartman, an advocate with Planned Parenthood, said this [second] protest was to make sure everyone who felt hurt or frustrated by the ruling had an outlet to express themselves.

The group also offered resources for people who may not know their rights when it comes to abortion in Virginia.

“These are people who cared yes but maybe didn’t know the extent to which our rights were in jeopardy,” Hartman said. “So now they’re looking to Planned Parenthood and are looking to other grassroots organizations to find out what they can do.”

Both protests later merged at City Hall and the dozens turned into hundreds who marched all the way down to Monroe Park.

Now outside City Hall pic.twitter.com/LrH9HRVzQB — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) June 24, 2022

As the night ended, organizers had one message they wanted everyone to leave with.

“Roe was never the ceiling,” Hartman said. “Roe was the floor and there will be opportunities for us especially here in Virginia to secure our rights to abortion and to secure our reproductive freedom.”

