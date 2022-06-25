Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’

Dulce Gomez, 15, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Dulce Gomez, 15, went missing the afternoon of June 25(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for 16-year-old Dulce Gomez, who went missing on the afternoon of June 25.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 3500 Block of Meadowdale Blvd. Police say she was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex.

Gomez’s adult sister has received communication from her that suggests that she is gone against her will.

Gomez is a Hispanic female standing at about 5 feet 1 inch tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt, and sandals.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
Benjamin Nicholas Canning
Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter
3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside

Latest News

West Broad Village will be hosting movies under the stars every Friday in July featuring...
West Broad Village hosts free ‘Movies Under the Stars’ this July
The plan will evaluate automobile, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian conditions along Staples...
VDOT to host public meeting for Staples Mill Road improvements
The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years. The U.S. Attorney’s...
MS-13 gang members convicted of trafficking 13-year-old girl
Protesters gathered outside the state Capitol in Richmond on Friday, hours after the Supreme...
Youngkin vows to ‘protect life’ as Supreme Court overturns right to abortion