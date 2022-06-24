‘We are trying to find some type of closure’: Richmond Police looking for leads in 2021 homicide case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is renewing a call for new leads and information to help them find who killed Eddie Wells inside a home along East 36th Street back in 2021.

For the last 10 months, Eddie’s daughter, Tiffany Adkins, has been searching for answers.

“You don’t realize that this could happen to you until it happens to you,” she said. “Once it does, you will do anything to figure out what happened and our goal is to prevent it from happening to anybody else because this person is still out there.”

Adkins describes her father as adventurous, very easygoing, and a hard worker.

“He was great. He had such a wonderful energy about him,” Adkins told NBC12. “He was just an all-around great guy.”

On Aug. 22, 2021, officers from Richmond Police received a call about a person down in the 100 block of East 36th Street. When they arrived, they found Eddie unresponsive. It was later determined Eddie died from blunt force trauma.

“We’re looking for the individual or individuals that assaulted and killed Eddie,” said Detective Marshall Young in a new video to renew efforts for leads in Eddie’s case.

The video highlights the ongoing investigation and what officers believed happened to Wells.

“Whoever killed him got into some type of confrontation with him and ended up killing him using an instrument that we believe was picked up there on the scene,” said Detective Young in the video.

In an interview with NBC12 on Friday, Detective Young said they’re looking to find any piece of information that can help them track down who killed Eddie.

“We do have some leads we’re still following up on,” said Detective Young.

Detective Young said the weapon used to kill Eddie was not on the scene and believes the person responsible took it with them. There’s also power tools taken from the scene officers are hoping to track down to help them crack the case.

“Eddie was borrowing them from a previous employer, so they have the previous employer’s initials on them,” Detective Young said. “They are pretty distinctive. The initials are TH and TWH.”

As investigators continue to look into this case, they’re hoping someone can come forward and share information.

“It was a travesty that he was doing something to better himself, to better the community and better the city and this tragedy happened to him,” Detective Young said.

As detectives look for answers, Eddie’s family hopes to get closure and justice.

“We are trying to find some type of closure,” said Adkins.

If you have any tips to share with detectives about this case, you can call Detective Young at (804)-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

