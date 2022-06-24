Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside

The home on Carnation Street was revealed on Thursday
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s first home built with a 3D printer was unveiled on the city’s southside.

The three-bed, two-bath home on Carnation Street was revealed to the community on Thursday.

Instead of lumber, the exterior walls were made of concrete that was printed. The process took about 15 hours but required less labor and few materials.

The hope is to build more of these and make housing more affordable.

Virginia Housing donated $500,000 so more of these 3D printed homes can pop up around the state.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg

Latest News

VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected...
VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies
2019 Hills of Heroes display.
Virginia War Memorial ‘Hill of Heroes’ display memorializes fallen state service members
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Democrats and Republicans in the Senate voted last night to advance the most sweeping gun bill...
News to Know for June 24: Gun violence bill; Abortion; RPS Chromebooks