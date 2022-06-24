Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s first home built with a 3D printer was unveiled on the city’s southside.

The three-bed, two-bath home on Carnation Street was revealed to the community on Thursday.

Instead of lumber, the exterior walls were made of concrete that was printed. The process took about 15 hours but required less labor and few materials.

The hope is to build more of these and make housing more affordable.

Virginia Housing donated $500,000 so more of these 3D printed homes can pop up around the state.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.