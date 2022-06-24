Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial ‘Hill of Heroes’ display memorializes fallen state service members

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Warm Memorial will be placing 12,000 American flags on its grounds to represent the nearly 12,000 Virginians for its “Hill of Heroes’ display.

The flags will be on display from June 24 until July 8 to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present day.

“We invite everyone to take the opportunity to come to see the Hill of Heroes,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Seeing the thousands of American flags covering the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial is an exhibition that will inspire all and remind everyone of the Virginians who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

More than 100 hundred volunteers from community and veteran service organizations help place the flags.

On Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Memorial will host the Hill of Heroes Family Day with crafts for children of all ages, live music, and food trucks. Soldiers from Fort Lee will be on hand to present military working dog and robotics demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, the latest military vehicles and more.

“We’ve added many new exhibits in the Paul and Phyllis Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion over the past year. There is so much to see – especially if you haven’t visited the Memorial recently. And as always, there is no admission charge and parking is free,” Dr. Mountcastle said.

The Virginia War Memorial is at 621 S. Belvidere St in Richmond. For more information about the “Hills of Heroes” display, click/tap here or call 804-786-2060.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg

Latest News

VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected...
VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Democrats and Republicans in the Senate voted last night to advance the most sweeping gun bill...
News to Know for June 24: Gun violence bill; Abortion; RPS Chromebooks