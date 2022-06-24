Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Nicholas Canning, 33, was arrested on June 23 on I-64 west near mile marker 216.

He is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed and refusal to submit to a breath test.

He is being held at Henrico Jail East.

There is a joint investigation with VSP.

