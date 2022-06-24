Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI

Benjamin Nicholas Canning
Benjamin Nicholas Canning(Henrico Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper has been suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Nicholas Canning, 33, was arrested on June 23 on I-64 west near mile marker 216.

He is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed and refusal to submit to a breath test.

He is being held at Henrico Jail East.

There is a joint investigation with VSP.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
Coast Guard: Overdue sailors are safe, on course to Virginia
Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel
Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame
J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter
3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies
VCU
VCU board approves one-time scholarships for in-state undergraduates to offset tuition increase