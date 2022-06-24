Virginia abortion advocates react to Roe v. Wade ruling

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, local advocates for abortion access will host a press conference reacting to the ruling.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square and organizations such as Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, Progress Virginia, Birth in Color, and more.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has released a statement following the ruling:

“The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life. That’s why I’ve asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I’ve asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

