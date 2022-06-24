VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions on 5 Hanover roads
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has approved new truck traffic restrictions on five Hanover County roads near the future Wegman’s distribution center.
The through-truck restrictions will be placed on these roads:
- Atlee Station Road (Rt. 637)
- Atlee Road (Rt. 638)
- New Ashcake Road (Rt. 643)
- Peaks Road (Rt. 657)
This construction project has been wrapped up in a legal battle for years, and according to the Virginia Mercury, the state supreme court is set to hear appeals after two lower courts gave the project the go-ahead.
Hanover County officials made the request in 2020 arguing that the roads are unsafe for large trucks.
These restrictions do not apply to pick-up or panel trucks.
