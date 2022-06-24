Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions on 5 Hanover roads

These restrictions do not apply to pick-up or panel trucks
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has approved new truck traffic restrictions on five Hanover County roads near the future Wegman’s distribution center.

The through-truck restrictions will be placed on these roads:

  • Atlee Station Road (Rt. 637)
  • Atlee Road (Rt. 638)
  • New Ashcake Road (Rt. 643)
  • Peaks Road (Rt. 657)

This construction project has been wrapped up in a legal battle for years, and according to the Virginia Mercury, the state supreme court is set to hear appeals after two lower courts gave the project the go-ahead.

Hanover County officials made the request in 2020 arguing that the roads are unsafe for large trucks.

These restrictions do not apply to pick-up or panel trucks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions in Hanover
VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions in Hanover
VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected...
VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies
2019 Hills of Heroes display.
Virginia War Memorial ‘Hill of Heroes’ display memorializes fallen state service members
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside