VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions on 5 Hanover roads

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has approved new truck traffic restrictions on five Hanover County roads near the future Wegman’s distribution center.

The through-truck restrictions will be placed on these roads:

Atlee Station Road (Rt. 637)

Atlee Road (Rt. 638)

New Ashcake Road (Rt. 643)

Peaks Road (Rt. 657)

This construction project has been wrapped up in a legal battle for years, and according to the Virginia Mercury, the state supreme court is set to hear appeals after two lower courts gave the project the go-ahead.

Hanover County officials made the request in 2020 arguing that the roads are unsafe for large trucks.

These restrictions do not apply to pick-up or panel trucks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.