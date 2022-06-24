VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s Vince William Jr. is officially heading to the NBA.
VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected in the second round of the draft.
The 6′6 forward led the Rams in scoring and rebounding this year during his senior season.
He is now the 21st player from VCU to be selected in the draft.
