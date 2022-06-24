Healthcare Pros
VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s Vince William Jr. is officially heading to the NBA.

VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected in the second round of the draft.

VCU’s Hyland selected in first round of NBA Draft

The 6′6 forward led the Rams in scoring and rebounding this year during his senior season.

He is now the 21st player from VCU to be selected in the draft.

