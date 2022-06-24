Healthcare Pros
VCU board approves one-time scholarships for in-state undergraduates to offset tuition increase

VCU
VCU(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s board approved a one-time scholarship for all in-state undergraduates to offset the 2022-23 tuition increase.

In May, the board approved a 3% increase “to address student support services, employee salary increases and inflationary costs related to maintenance and utilities.”

Since the Virginia state budget had not been approved yet when the increase was approved, the board scheduled Friday’s meeting to make a final determination based on state allocations.

“The board and I are pleased with the tremendous and generous support in the final state budget, which includes more general funds than expected. We offer our sincere thanks to the leadership of the Senate and the House, especially those members and staff involved in shaping higher education funding in the budget, and to the Youngkin administration,” VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., said. “Based upon the state’s generous support, we are better positioned to provide these one-time scholarships to in-state undergraduate students. This will be difficult financially but we believe it is the right thing to do.”

Rates for the upcoming academic year can be found HERE.

