Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tesla fire takes more than 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish, crews say

Firefighters in California used thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla fire that kept reigniting. (Source: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - Firefighters in California had to think outside the box earlier this month when battling a Tesla that caught fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports crews were called to a wrecking yard for a Tesla engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been sitting in the wrecking yard for three weeks, waiting to be dismantled after a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they initially extinguished the flames, but the fire kept reigniting in the car’s battery compartment.

Crews said the Tesla was placed on its side so firefighters could have better access to the battery. But, they ultimately had to create a small pit in the ground and fill it with water to submerge the vehicle and prevent it from continuing to catch fire.

According to the fire district, the pit was filled with about 4,500 gallons of water and limited the runoff of contaminated water.

Crews said this was their first Tesla vehicle fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, amid the...
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Benjamin Nicholas Canning
Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI