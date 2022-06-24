Police: Man robbed at gunpoint outside Hopewell convenience store

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint outside of a convenience store early Friday morning.

At around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 2000 block of West Broadway for a report of a person being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached and displayed a silver firearm. The suspect demanded money and the victim’s jewelry and then fled the area on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

