Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint outside Hopewell convenience store

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint outside of a convenience store early Friday morning.

At around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 2000 block of West Broadway for a report of a person being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached and displayed a silver firearm. The suspect demanded money and the victim’s jewelry and then fled the area on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

Hanover County officials made the request in 2020 arguing that the roads are unsafe for large...
VDOT approves new truck traffic restrictions on 5 Hanover roads
VCU Basketball announced that Williams is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected...
VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. drafted by NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies
2019 Hills of Heroes display.
Virginia War Memorial ‘Hill of Heroes’ display memorializes fallen state service members
Richmond's first 3D-printed home unveiled
Virginia’s first 3D-printed home unveiled in Richmond’s southside