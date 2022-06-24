News to Know for June 24: Gun violence bill; Abortion; RPS Chromebooks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Friday:

Senate Passes Landmark Gun Violence Bill

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate voted last night to advance the most sweeping gun bill in decades.

The bill would give grants to states with Red Flag Laws and crisis prevention programs to help fund those.

It would also close the “Boyfriend Loophole.” That would mean people convicted of domestic abuse of their partner would be blocked from getting firearms.

The NRA has already spoken out against the proposal saying it falls short at every level.

The House could take up this proposal as soon as this morning. If approved, the bill could end up on the president’s desk as soon as this weekend.

Virginia Lawmakers & Advocates React

We spoke with advocates on both sides about the Supreme Court’s ruling and the gun reform package headed to the House.

Both disagreed with each other on the Boyfriend Loophole but they found common ground when it came to more funding for mental health programs.

Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine’s office released this statement after the bill passed Thursday night:

“Virginians know all too well the pain of gun violence—pain no one should have to experience. While nothing can bring back a life lost to gun violence, we are hopeful that the reasonable measures advanced through this bill will help curb the plague of shootings that continue to haunt American communities. We will continue to work to build on today’s milestone by advocating for additional measures to protect our neighborhoods from further senseless attacks. In the meantime, we urge our colleagues in the House to move quickly so that this bill can start saving lives.”

As for the Supreme Court’s ruling, gun advocates believe it will have little impact in Virginia since you just apply -- if you’re looking to conceal carry.

Both sides say they are watching how things play out in Congress.

Supreme Court Moves Closer To Roe v. Wade Ruling

SCOTUS still has several more rulings to hand down. The most drastic of those is the future of Roe v. Wade.

Back in May, a draft opinion was leaked suggesting the justices would strike down the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion.

The court’s decision could come as early as this morning.

New Basketball Court Officially Open in Henrico

Henrico’s Fairfield community is getting a major glow-up with the completion of a state-of-the-art basketball court near Fairfield Middle School.

Before construction began last August, there was only a small concrete volleyball slab with no net.

Now there are four courts with acrylic surfacing, built to college, NBA, and WNBA standards.

The court also features LED lighting to illuminate the entire space.

County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson played a big role in the project, saying he wanted a space where youth can feel proud to play.

RPS Chromebook Audit Update

Auditors say it does not appear the district has a formal process to monitor device collection when a student leaves.

As students enter the classroom for the last time today before summer vacation, RPS leaders are trying to figure out what happened to thousands of Chromebooks given out to students during the pandemic.

Now, they’re asking parents who may be holding on to those devices to return them to their child’s school by today.

At the start of the pandemic, when all schools went virtual, RPS wasn’t equipped with enough laptops for its 22,000 students to use at home. Overall, the division spent about $12.6 million to fix the issue.

Currently, RPS should have almost 37,000 Chromebooks. However, more than 1,800 Chromebooks are unaccounted for because they are currently assigned to former or inactive students.

According to the report, 20,000 Chromebooks are unassigned. RPS says those are needed for other programs, replacements, and repairs.

Sunny & Pleasant Friday

It’s going to be some patchy fog Friday morning, but no worries, it will turn partly to mostly sunny as the day goes on!

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

