Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame

Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel
Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel((Source: NBC12))
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school cafeteria manager Renee Jewel is getting some major recognition from No Kid Hungry Virginia and the county.

Jewel, who works at Washington-Henry Elementary School, was recently inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame.

She says it’s an honor she never expected.

“It was a complete shock. I had no idea that it was an even out there or such a thing,” said Jewel.

Jewel has been a cafeteria manager at Washington Henry Elementary School for five years. Each day, she treats the kids like they are her own.

“My rule of thumb is I don’t give them anything that I wouldn’t eat or that I wouldn’t serve my child,” said Jewel.

And treating them with love caught the attention of one particular parent.

“When our kids are at school, we’re not with them. So, we rely on all of the school staff to keep them safe,” said parent Alley Martin.

Safety is the number priority for Martin because her daughter has severe food allergies.

“It can be daunting if you’re in the food service, and you kind of shy away and be like I’m not sure we can accommodate her,” said Martin.

Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel
Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel((Source: NBC12))

Jewel stepped up to the plate.

“She gathered labels of anything my daughter could purchase. She got ingredient lists from the manufacturers and gave them to me after my first request, so I knew she was different and wanted to help,” said Martin.

It was the extra mile of kindness and compassion that inspired Martin to nominate Jewel to be inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame.

“It was a no-brainer. I wanted to nominate miss Jewel for that,” said Martin. “It may seem small, the things she does, but it really does make a big impact.”

“I was very surprised and very touched that what I do matters that much,” said Jewel.

While the recognition is nice, Jewel says she’ll continue to do what she does best and can’t wait until the new school year begins.

“Continue to do me and take care of these kids,” said Martin.

Renee Jewel recognized at Hanover School Board meeting for Virginia Lunch Hall of Fame induction
Renee Jewel recognized at Hanover School Board meeting for Virginia Lunch Hall of Fame induction((Source: NBC12))

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

Virginia War Memorial to honor 12,000 fallen soldiers with 'Hill of Heroes'
Virginia War Memorial to honor 12,000 fallen soldiers with 'Hill of Heroes'
Before construction began last August there was only a small concrete volleyball slab with no...
Henrico leaders dedicate new state-of-the-art basketball courts
The event runs select days from June 25-July 10.
Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns this weekend
Artists collaborate to support, thank nurses
Artists collaborate to support, thank nurses