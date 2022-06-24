Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant after some patchy early morning fog

A pleasant summer weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks seasonably pleasant today through the weekend with our next rain chance Monday/Tuesday

Friday: Patchy AM fog then turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. PLEASANT!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Monday: Humid with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Drier with low humidity in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

