Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant after some patchy early morning fog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks seasonably pleasant today through the weekend with our next rain chance Monday/Tuesday

Friday: Patchy AM fog then turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. PLEASANT!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Monday: Humid with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Drier with low humidity in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

