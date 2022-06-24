Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant after some patchy early morning fog
A pleasant summer weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks seasonably pleasant today through the weekend with our next rain chance Monday/Tuesday
Friday: Patchy AM fog then turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. PLEASANT!
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90
Monday: Humid with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Drier with low humidity in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
