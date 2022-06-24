Coast Guard: Overdue sailors are safe, on course to Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says two overdue boaters have been found safe.

Officials announced Friday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones had contacted them from about 80 miles offshore, saying they were on their way back to Hampton, Virginia, and didn’t need help.

The 65-year-old sailors were traveling to the Azores Islands off Portugal when their boat was struck by lightning.

They told Jones’ daughter that they rigged a spare sail and were headed home.

Another week passed and they were declared missing before they contacted the Coast Guard again.

An agency watchstander says it is truly wonderful the pair will soon be back with family and friends.

