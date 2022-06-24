Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Coast Guard: Overdue sailors are safe, on course to Virginia

(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says two overdue boaters have been found safe.

Officials announced Friday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones had contacted them from about 80 miles offshore, saying they were on their way back to Hampton, Virginia, and didn’t need help.

The 65-year-old sailors were traveling to the Azores Islands off Portugal when their boat was struck by lightning.

They told Jones’ daughter that they rigged a spare sail and were headed home.

Another week passed and they were declared missing before they contacted the Coast Guard again.

An agency watchstander says it is truly wonderful the pair will soon be back with family and friends.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Wednesday afternoon's storms in Central Virginia left several families displaced
News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

Latest News

Benjamin Nicholas Canning
Virginia State Trooper charged with DUI
Cafeteria Manager Ms. Jewel
Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame
J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter
3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies
VCU
VCU board approves one-time scholarships for in-state undergraduates to offset tuition increase