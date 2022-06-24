Additional protective fencing being put up around Capitol Square following Supreme Court decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services will install additional protective fencing around Capitol Square following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Capitol Square will remain open unless Capitol Police and other law enforcement partners determine that safety concerns require a closure.

DGS has previously taken similar steps in the past to secure the grounds.

