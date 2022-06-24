3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are now in custody in connection to two armed robberies that happened within days of each other in Prince George.
Police charged the three suspects in connection to robberies at 711 on South Crater Road on June 19 and Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road on June 21.
J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, 21, of Petersburg
- Charged with Robbery x2,
- Use of a Firearm x2
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2
Cameron Alexandria Friend, 21, of Petersburg
- Robbery x2
- Firearm in possession by Convicted Violent Felon x2
- Use of a Firearm x2
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2
Alnashae Sharvelle Carter, 21, of Petersburg
- Robbery x2
- Use of a Firearm x2
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.