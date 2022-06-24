Healthcare Pros
3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies

J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter
J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter(Prince George Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are now in custody in connection to two armed robberies that happened within days of each other in Prince George.

Police charged the three suspects in connection to robberies at 711 on South Crater Road on June 19 and Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road on June 21.

J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, 21, of Petersburg

  • Charged with Robbery x2,
  • Use of a Firearm x2
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

Cameron Alexandria Friend, 21, of Petersburg

  • Robbery x2
  • Firearm in possession by Convicted Violent Felon x2
  • Use of a Firearm x2
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

Alnashae Sharvelle Carter, 21, of Petersburg

  • Robbery x2
  • Use of a Firearm x2
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

