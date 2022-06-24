3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are now in custody in connection to two armed robberies that happened within days of each other in Prince George.

Police charged the three suspects in connection to robberies at 711 on South Crater Road on June 19 and Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road on June 21.

J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, 21, of Petersburg

Charged with Robbery x2,

Use of a Firearm x2

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

Cameron Alexandria Friend, 21, of Petersburg

Robbery x2

Firearm in possession by Convicted Violent Felon x2

Use of a Firearm x2

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

Alnashae Sharvelle Carter, 21, of Petersburg

Robbery x2

Use of a Firearm x2

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery x2

