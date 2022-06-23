Healthcare Pros
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket

By Amanda Alvarado and Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator, according to police. The assault was captured on dashboard camera.

Police told WCAX that what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back. You’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said.

Police arrived last Tuesday to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident a few days before.

When Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived, his parents tried to stop them from arresting their son.

His mom, Amy Tallman, is seen holding onto Brandon Tallman, getting into a scuffle with the troopers as they try to pull him away.

Meanwhile, his dad, Wayne Tallman, gets into the cab of an excavator parked in the driveway.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

While the troopers are on the ground with Amy Tallman and Brandon Tallman, Wayne Tallman lowers the excavator and uses it as a weapon by swinging it at them.

Schrauf points his gun at him but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Daley says the troopers made good decisions that day.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said.

Wayne Tallman faces several charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official. Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer.

