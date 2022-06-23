Healthcare Pros
VDOT: Debris removal contractors finish work in Culpeper, Richmond districts

VDOT crews clearing debris (FILE)
VDOT crews clearing debris (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says contractors have completed removing debris created during a winter storm earlier this year.

VDOT announced Thursday, June 23, that crews collected 2,047,522 cubic yards of debris in the Culpeper and Richmond districts, taking it to collection sites for chipping and disposal. The cost for all this, so far, is around $53.6 million.

This all in connection with a storm back on January 3.

The department says crews initially cut the downed trees and branches during and after the storm, and pushed them off the roadways to be cleaned up later. That work has been going on since late February.

“This storm left an unprecedented amount of debris, and our crews responded quickly to keep roads, including Interstate 64, open during the storm,” VDOT Culpeper District Maintenance Engineer David Pearce said. “They then quickly pivoted to begin the cleanup while also beginning the complex task of coordinating their work with the debris removal contractors.”

VDOT says maintenance crews continue to remove debris from secondary roads, as well as neighborhood streets.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

