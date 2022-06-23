Healthcare Pros
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover

The crash happened near mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road in Hanover.
The crash happened near mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road in Hanover.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover Thursday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.

VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes as backups are about 3.5 miles long.



