Tractor-trailer crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover Thursday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.

VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes as backups are about 3.5 miles long.

