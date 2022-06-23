Tractor-trailer crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover Thursday morning.
The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.
VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes as backups are about 3.5 miles long.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.