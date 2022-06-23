Thursday Forecast: Cool and cloudy much of the day. A few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big change for Thursday with cool, cloudy conditions much of the day. Showers possible plus clearing skies late afternoon.

Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible during the morning and afternoon. Clearing skies after 4pm. Highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms late in the day into the nighttime. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Morning showers possible, then Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

