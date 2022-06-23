Storm cleanup continues across Central Virginia, Red Cross helping people in wake of aftermath

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday morning, the cleanup effort from Wednesday’s storms continued across parts of Central Virginia, including Chesterfield County.

In a neighborhood along Iron Bridge Road, workers from Darin Vauter’s Tree and Stump Service were clearing debris and branches scattered around Randy Hairfield’s yard and helping him clear a large tree that fell into his house during the storm.

Hairfield, who lives in this home with his wife and son, was inside when the tree fell.

“Something fell on the roof. But, I didn’t realize how much fell on the roof,” Hairfield said.

Hairfield said no one was hurt when this happened, but the tree left behind extensive damage.

“It took both bathrooms out, the chimney out, part of the living room, and most of the living room,” he said.

Darin Vauter and his crews spent part of their morning helping Hairfield clear his yard and clean up the scattered debris. Vauter said this is one of several stops his crews are making in light of the storm aftermath.

“It’s been a hectic week,” Vauter told NBC12. “Last week, lots of emergency work, trees down. The storm we had in Goochland last week and then last night, we got four or five other trees we have to address today and tomorrow.”

Hairfield’s home is part of the trail of devastation the storms left behind in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, and Petersburg. The storm also knocked out power to thousands of homes.

As crews work to clear up the damage, the Red Cross is also providing a helping hand to people in need.

“We had over eight events in the Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Petersburg footprint supporting over 23 people who had a variety of different types of damage to their home,” said Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross.

McNamara said this helping hand can come in a variety of ways for families depending on their needs.

“Every situation is going to be unique. Our client counselors will go out to the scene, first of all make sure everything is okay, work with the fire departments to determine the extent of the damage,” McNamara said. “Then, we’ll provide relief to those families, financial support, so that they can not only get a place to stay for a couple of days, but to replace clothing, other items they may have lost.”

A helping hand the Red Cross said starts with making sure their volunteer teams are prepared and that they have the supplies on deck to respond to the scene.

“Disaster and weather events don’t typically send you an Outlook calendar invite, so Red Cross advisors and teams have to be on standby 24 hours a day, whether it’s a home fire, whether it’s a storm like this, we have to have those teams prepared,” he said.

McNamara said Wednesday’s storms also highlight the need for families to have their emergency kits and plans in place.

