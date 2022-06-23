Healthcare Pros
Recommended framework to reconnect Jackson Ward to be unveiled

Jackson Ward was split in half by Interstates 95 and 64, limiting access, growth, and...
Jackson Ward was split in half by Interstates 95 and 64, limiting access, growth, and connectivity.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A team will unveil its recommended framework to reconnection Jackson Ward during a public meeting on June 29.

The community meeting will include a presentation and Q&A session starting at 6:15 p.m. There will also be interactive stations staffed by the Reconnect Jackson Ward Feasibility Study team.

The public will be able to learn about the framework to connect the north and south portions of Jackson Ward and give feedback as the project moves forward.

The meeting will be at Hippodrome Theater.

