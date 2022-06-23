Recommended framework to reconnect Jackson Ward to be unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A team will unveil its recommended framework to reconnection Jackson Ward during a public meeting on June 29.

The community meeting will include a presentation and Q&A session starting at 6:15 p.m. There will also be interactive stations staffed by the Reconnect Jackson Ward Feasibility Study team.

The public will be able to learn about the framework to connect the north and south portions of Jackson Ward and give feedback as the project moves forward.

The meeting will be at Hippodrome Theater.

